An orthopedic device company in Kosciusko County has announced plans to expand.

Nextremity Solutions is creating up to 111 new jobs by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, it’s investing $4.5 million dollars to transform its operations in the Warsaw Technology Park.

Construction, which is already underway, is expected to be completed by April 2021.

The company plans to begin transitioning employees to the new facility before the end of this year.