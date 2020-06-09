Next steps announced for Indiana Enterprise Center

Some big numbers are being tossed around as St. Joseph County today moved forward with its plans for the Indiana Enterprise Center near New Carlisle.

The county’s goal is to lure a huge industrial development to what is now farmland south of the I/N Tek

I/N Kote plants.

The project has sparked protests in the past by some who want to see the farmland in question preserved, not developed.

While those opinions remain, ‘options’ are now part of the equation.

“As we’ve said from day one we want to work with willing sellers and willing buyers. These were willing sellers,” said St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol.

Two families that collectively own 732 acres of farmland have signed agreements giving the county the option to buy the property, albeit at a price of $55,000 per acre, or a grand total of more than $40 million.

“At this point in time it appears based on this prospect’s interest that that price is within a value that they would be willing to pay for this amount of acreage,” Schalliol reasoned.

The county hopes to reassign the options, not exercise them.

It would be up to the prospective industry to pay the price.

The next step will be to rezone the property from agricultural to industrial before firming up a plan to extend utilities to the site.

Bill Schalliol says the project would compare in size and impact to the $700,000,000 natural gas fired power plant located on Walnut Road.