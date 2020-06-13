Newton Park is raising money for its fireworks show

Flag Day is just around the corner, and a popular park in Lakeville is asking you to purchase a flag for a good cause.

In order for Newton Park to have its 15th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Kim Mishler said they have to raise $6,000 to make this happen.

They are doing this by selling American flags.

"And we just felt like it was something we really needed to strive to put on for everyone in our community; probably being the only firework show in Michiana this year. So this year we need the community's help in raising money to have this amazing event that means so much to our community," Mishler said.

You can help fill the park's field with 2,020 American Flags as part of the Flag the Field fundraiser.

A flag donation is just $4.

Each donation enters you for a spot in the parking lot during the fireworks show.

"Usually Newton Park on Fourth of July is filled with thousands of people and we are really sad that we are not going to be able to have that component this year," Mishler said.

Newton Park is also looking for more businesses who may want to help sponsor this year's show.

The fundraiser ends June 30.

Head to Newton Park's website for more information.

On a slightly different note, with the way the park is set up, Mishler said they are able to safely and responsibly have youth sports.

In fact, some practices have already started, with safety protocols in place.

Newton park has also teamed up with the South Bend Cubs to provide free t-ball for kids in our community.