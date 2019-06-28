NewsCenter 16's Joshua Short takes an excursion to SB International Airport

NewsCenter 16’s Joshua Short takes is off on yet another short excursion. This one lands him at South Bend International Airport.

For those of you who travel the skies often, there are some things that take place before and after your trip, to ensure passenger safety.

These include maintenance of the plane, tip to tail, fueling your plane, among other things. Josh gains access to places you’ve probably never seen before at an airport, including a maintenance base. He also met up with some customers at the ticket counter before they took to the skies.

Josh even showed you how to marshal in a plane. You can watch the entire Short Excursion by clicking the video attached to this story.