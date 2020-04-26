Newman says he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes

In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Ryan Newman stands on pit road after his run during NASCAR auto racing qualifying at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ryan Newman is fully alert, walking around the hospital and joking with staff two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing said Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, the 42-year-old driver “continues to show great improvement.” (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Ryan Newman says he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition.

Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters.

Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newman said Sunday on Fox Sports he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track.

NASCAR says Newman still must be medically cleared.

