Newman: "Great to be alive" after terrifying Daytona wreck

In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Ryan Newman stands on pit road after his run during NASCAR auto racing qualifying at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ryan Newman is fully alert, walking around the hospital and joking with staff two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing said Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, the 42-year-old driver “continues to show great improvement.” (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Newman is back at the racetrack.

He was sipping on a Coke and casually strolling through the infield of Phoenix Raceway on Friday.

It was hard to believe he was in a terrifying wreck at the Daytona 500 less than three weeks ago.

Newman says, “It’s great to be alive.”

His crash on the last lap at Daytona had many fearing the worst. He walked out of the hospital less than 48 hours after the crash and says now that he feels fine.

He says he does not know when he will return to racing.

 