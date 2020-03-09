New yoga studio opens up in downtown South Bend

There’s a new yoga and meditation studio in downtown South Bend.

Bend Yoga opened up at the end of February inside the revitalized Hibberd building, located on 321 S. Main Street.

The studio offers all different styles of yoga, and each class is open to people of all skill levels.

There’s also a meditation room inside the studio.

"I was really surprised when I moved here about two and a half years ago to find that there wasn't a whole lot of yoga in the area and certainly nothing in downtown South Bend where I live,” said owner Caitlin Hubbard. “And so I took a leap of faith that if I was looking for good yoga downtown, that other people were too."

For more information on the classes offered at Bend Yoga, click here .

