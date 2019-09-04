New witnesses, info delay court for attorney accused of running investment scheme

More evidence was found in the federal case against a former South Bend attorney charged with fraud.

Sven Eric Marshall, 61, allegedly accepted money from elderly investors before abruptly closing his office and stopping communication with his clients. Prosecutors say he ran the scheme from 1998 to 2017.

Marshall was captured in January.

Witness testimony was supposed to happen in court Wednesday but was postponed.

Federal prosecutors say they recently discovered hundreds of boxes of new information, as well as other witnesses.

The details moved the judge to decide to allow both side more time to review.

The prosecution is expected to give a status update to the court on Oct. 11.

