New virtual reality gaming center opens in Mishawaka Friday

A new virtual reality gaming place opens its doors in Mishawaka on Friday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for The Waypoint VRcade will take place Friday at 4 p.m.

Waypoint is located in the St. Andrews Plaza on Edison Road.

It’s the largest virtual reality video game-based entertainment center in the United States, with free roaming VR along with other platforms.

But if virtual reality isn't your thing, there’s other options for you.

"We do have some classic arcade units,” said owner Todd Van Leeuwen. "Also we have an event center which is more designed for non-electronic sports, so table top games.

Prices can vary from $10 to more than $100 based on what experiences you choose.

