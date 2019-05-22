New video surfaces of South Bend kayaker before he went missing Saturday

Newly released video from the National Lakeshore Park Service shows some of the last moments before Jacob Sandy, 23, went missing Saturday.

Jacob Sandy

The clips show the South Bend man walking to and from the restroom at Porter Beach.

“We’re attempting to find any evidence of the kayak or him," Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.

Local, county and state authorities searched miles of shoreline by air, by water and by land Wednesday.

Indiana conservation officers said the water near the shoreline is roughly 20 to 30 feet deep.

“We’re looking for a white-colored kayak that’s collapsible, and we had a witness advise that they saw him in the water headed out into the lake,” Craig added.

Sandy is an accountant and moved to South Bend in October after graduating college.

“He’s my baby and he’ll always be my baby, and I just love him to death," said Carol Smith Sandy, his mother.

His family talked to NewsCenter 16 Tuesday night, and on Wednesday morning, they were back out at the beach.

His brother, Paul, described Jacob as an outdoorsman, so a kayaking trip was not unusual.

Craig described the waters of Lake Michigan as "unpredictable".

“It’s a very dangerous lake. We deal with this all through the summer, and we have state and federal attractions that bring people to visit this area," he said.

Indiana conservation officers are being assisted by Porter Police and Fire, the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the South Bend Police Department.

If you know anything that could help in finding Jacob, you’re asked to contact the Indiana Department of Natural Resources law enforcement central dispatch at 812-837-9536.

