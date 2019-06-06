New trial date set for man accused of threatening St. Joe Co. police

A new trial date has been set for a man accused of threatening police officers in St. Joseph County.

Robin Peppers is charged with intimidation. In YouTube videos from July of 2018, Peppers allegedly talks about how he's homeless and sleeps outside the Mishawaka Police Department. He also called officers incompetent and appears to target a specific officer.

His trial was originally scheduled to begin Thursday, but it is now scheduled to begin on Oct. 7.

Peppers will be back in court for a pretrial conference Sept. 23.

