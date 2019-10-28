New technology debuts for leaf pickup season in South Bend

Fall leaf pickup is here once again, and Monday is Day 1 for South Bend, Mishawaka and St. Joseph County as a whole. As always, there are rules you need to follow to get those piles picked up.

South Bend rolled out some new technology to make the process easier this year, for both crews and residents. A new interactive online map will make following those rules and understanding pickup times easier.

The falling leaves and cooler temperatures could mean only one thing here in South Bend: leaf pickup season has arrived.

"Usually, the first few days are the best days because they're the lightest days,” said Eric Horvath with the South Bend Department of Public Works.

Monday marked the first pickup day of the season, and the pace is sure to pick up as the leaves fall.

"A lot of leaves, as you can see, have not come down yet, but we're trying to get whatever's out there up so we're prepared when they all come down, because they'll come down in a hurry," Horvath said.

The city says they get a lot of calls from residents about issues with their pickup, but a new online interactive map will allow residents to search their address and see when their pickup dates are scheduled.

There should be two dates. If your leaves weren’t picked up, it will tell you why.

"It will tell you if it wasn't picked up, the reason it wasn't picked up, if there was a car parked on it, or if it had trash that was in it, something like that,” Horvath said.

If your house shows up green, your curb should be clean.

"All these green ones are where they've already picked up,” Horvath added, pointing to the homes on the map that are coded green.

The city says it's on top of it, and there's no need to call in about your leaves getting picked up; just use the map.

"If you just rake your leaves out on that day, there's no need to call in ahead of time and say, ‘Mine are ready to go,'" Horvath said.

