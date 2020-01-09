New superintendent hopes to fix Benton Harbor schools

Benton Harbor Area Schools will have a new superintendent starting next month. It’s the latest move from a school district trying to keep their heads above water.

16 New Now spoke with the school board president earlier today to learn more about the new choice for the top spot in the district.

"I think this young man is what we've been looking for,” Joseph Taylor says. He is the BHAS School Board President.

Dr. Andrae Townsel will be the new superintendent starting February 17th. New leadership for a district looking to go in a new direction.

"It was the knowledge of how to turn around a school," Taylor says. "Most importantly he talked about putting kids first and not adults."

Dr. Townsel will see a salary of $168,000 a year. That's less pay than previous superintendents.

"We've raised the bar for superintendent, but we've lowered the pay to try and save money for our tax payers," Taylor adds.

But higher pay than other districts nearby.

"Even though we have high performing districts around us and they make around $140,000 and they're highly ranked in the state, but they don't have all of the issues that we have, the details with truancy, disruptions, and things like that that we have to fix," Taylor says.

Those issues along with low standardized test scores as well as dealing with that $18 million in debt the district is trying to handle. Taylor says it’s all about keeping students from leaving and then growing the district.

"The easiest way a business can get out of debt is increasing in people, right? And so people create our money, and those people are our student’s, right? So the more students, the more money, the more you can pay towards your debt,” Taylor says.

BHAS will see what Dr. Townsel can do next month. They're hoping for positive growth, and that the community will take notice.

"We hired him for his vision, his leadership, and his strengths. And we're not asking you to bring your students back, we’re asking you to bring them back when we've changed the way we do things," Taylor says.

