New superintendent for South Bend School Corp. talks about future, focus

Monday was Day 1 on the job for Dr. Todd Cummings, the new superintendent for the South Bend Community School Corporation.

Cummings has an extensive background in public education and spent the past three years in South Bend schools.

He started his career as an English teacher. While in South Bend, he was the director of human resources, working on teacher-contract negotiations. Shortly after, Cummings became the deputy superintendent for the district.

“I wanted to take on the role because I think South Bend is in a really great place to move forward,” Cummings said.

Cummings spent his first day listening to kids read.

“We are excited about the impact we can have on literacy in the district. We're excited about the work that [former Superintendent] Dr. [Kenneth] Spells did in closing the achievement gap in all of our schools. We're excited about ensuring all of our students graduate; not only graduate but graduate college and workforce-ready,” Cummings said.

Cummings said he is committed to turning schools around and bettering education for students. That is why he said he supports a fairly new initiative called South Bend Empowerment Zone.

“I firmly believe that when you hire the best teachers and best principals and give them autonomy to run their buildings, that they impact student achievement,” Cummings said.

Wilson Elementary, Warren Elementary, Navarre Middle, Coquillard Elementary and Harrison Elementary will run somewhat independently from the district.

Cummings also supports the plan to eliminate athletic director positions in the district and update the job description, something talked about months ago.

"Yes, it was cost-saving. We went from five down to four. It was focused on getting students into [Division 1] colleges, and it was also focusing on student data, ensuring their grades and athletics went hand in hand,” Cummings said.

