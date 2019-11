Do you hate heart-healthy vegetables? A study says it could be genetic.

If you refuse to eat certain veggies, you might be what scientists call a "supertaster," someone with extreme sensitivity to bitter foods like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage.

People with the "bitter gene" are 2.6 times more likely to eat fewer vegetables than people who do not have that gene.

So, if certain veggies make you gag, you may be more than just a picky eater.