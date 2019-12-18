New streetscape improvements to Western Avenue in South Bend

Four months of construction have finished on a busy South Bend street.

On Wednesday, city officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the third phase of Western Avenue streetscape work between Falcon and Dundee Streets.

The improvements include new streetlights, curbs and sidewalks, with the aim of spurring business growth in the Western Avenue corridor. Residents also stand to gain.

"A more vibrant corridor. Another attraction in the community, a place to go. Certainly more opportunities for restaurants and other businesses along Western Avenue. Again, we see this as a gateway into the downtown and to the community," remarked Jitin Kain, the interim executive director of the city's Community Investment Department.

Despite being outside the parameters for the third phase of streetscape upgrades, Burton's Laundry and Dry Cleaning added another location to the 3700 block of Western Avenue.

"It's just a great atmosphere to do business. It brings the neighbors in compliance with some different things, and it helps build the neighborhood in the direction we want to see as a business owner," said David Nufer, president of Burton's Laundry.

Streetscape improvements began in 2015 on segments of Western Avenue as part of the multi-year West Side Main Streets Plan.

Kain expects upgrades to happen on Lincolnway before construction likely continues in certain "nodes" of Western Avenue.

