New splash pad dedicated in Goshen

The Goshen Rotary Club is celebrating their legacy project for their 100 year anniversary.

The club gave the city a splash pad at Pringle Park with a dedication and ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.

This follows a tradition of giving community spaces to Goshen.

For their 50th anniversary, the Rotary Club donated the Shanklin Pool.

"Actually rebuilt that park and built a number of little league parks and all that is just in an effort to provide for the youth of the community," Lynn Morris said. "We were very pleased at the ribbon cutting today to see a lot of kids out on the splash pad utilizing it. And we think we're going to see hundreds of them here in the future as the pad gets operational."

The splash pad cost around $235,000.

It opens to the public on July 6.