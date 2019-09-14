New security measures debut at Notre Dame Stadium

New security measures are taking place at Notre Dame Stadium. Metal detectors are now at all the entrances to access Notre Dame Stadium. It is a simple process that requires fans to hand their clear bags to security personnel, and then people walk through the metal detector.

Fans 16 News Now met agree with the change.

“Oh, I'm used to it. They do it at UNM all the time, all the pro games I've ever been to, they do it, so I'm used to it. It's nothing new to me,” said Dan Bachicha, a resident of Albuquerque, N.M.

Griffin Corbin, of Davenport, Iowa, agrees.

“I'm a big fan for not having the possibility of bringing in something you don't want to have. I really like that, honestly,” he said.

University officials say the metal detectors will be used at all major sporting events held at the school.