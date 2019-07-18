New partnership to provide free eye exams, glasses for students in St. Joe Co.

Boling Vision Center announced a new partnership that will provide free eye exams and glasses for public school students in St. Joseph County.

The announcement was made at news conference outside the Century Center in South Bend Thursday morning.

There, students signed up for free eye exams inside Boling Vision Center's mobile clinic as a part of their Kindness to Prevent Blindness program.

The program provides free comprehensive eye exams and free prescription glasses to all students in first, third, fifth and eighth grades for all schools in St. Joseph County throughout the 2019-2020 school year.

Any student who fails the vision screening will receive two pars of glasses – one pair will be made on the mobile clinic while at the school, and the second will be provided via a voucher that is redeemable at any Boling Vision Center location.

South Bend Community School Corporation Superintendent Todd Cummings says the glasses are key to students' success.

"Our key goal is literacy, ensuring that every person reads on grade level. What we know is if you can't see, you can't read, and so what Boling has done, it enables our students to be able to see so they can learn to read better,” Cummings said

Kindness to Prevent Blindness expects to provide more than 4,000 pairs of free glasses to area children during the upcoming school year.

