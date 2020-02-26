New owner has big plans for renovated Mishawaka bar

A taste of Nashville is coming to Mishawaka in the form of a bar.

Absolutely recently opened in downtown Mishawaka. The owner lives in Nashville but is from South Bend and works with a lot of artists. He said he plans to bring Nashville entertainment to Michiana.

There will be singing and song-writing competitions, and winners will be given the chance to record their songs.

"The timing was right," owner Jim Sellenberg said. "I looked at doing this about 10 years ago. Then from there, since I was in town quite a bit helping my parents with some things, I ran across this situation, and it looked very viable to me and I'm able to bring something to Mishawaka that nobody normally would be able to."

The bar opened on Valentine's Day on the corner of Lincolnway East and Main Street. The location used to be Roc's Sports Bar and Grill.

Absolutely is open Tuesday through Sunday.

