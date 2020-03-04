New name revealed for the site formerly known as Amish Acres

It was the start of a new era Wednesday at the site formerly known as Amish Acres, as the new owners have finally revealed the new name.

"We're going to be called The Barns at Nappanee,” co-owner Marlin Stutsman said at an unveiling.

The new name plays off the structures that are plentiful in Nappanee.

“We felt it was important to really showcase the collection of barns, but when you say just 'the barns,’ you don't know where they're at in Indiana because there's so many of them. So, we felt ‘The Barns at Nappanee’ is very appropriate," Stutsman explained.

The site's new owners not only revealed the new name but also plans for kicking things off at the Round Barn Theatre this spring, opening on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

"For Easter we are going to be starting with ‘Acts: The 3-Man Show’. It’s a very descriptive title, based on the Biblical Book of Acts in the New Testament,” said Gabe Rivera, who works for the theater.

Another big announcement was that a familiar name in South Bend will be taking over kitchen duties at the restaurant.

"LaSalle Hospitality Group from South Bend is going to be handling all of our food service at The Barns at Nappanee,” Stutsman said. "We want to showcase more of a farm-to-table menu, and it'll be seasonal."

A Round Barn Theatre tradition will soon be no more. This will be the final year for "Plain and Fancy," A play that has been put on at The Round Barn Theatre for more than 30 years.

"An honorary farewell sendoff of ‘Plain and Fancy,'” Rivera explained. "It’s going to be ‘Plain and Fancy,' hopefully like no one's ever seen, and I know you've seen a lot. It’s been quite the run, and we're so excited about it. It’s just been part and parcel of what has gone on in the theater here."

A new era begins with a new name, while still remaining the home of Amish Acres.

"We feel like this is a place where people can come and relax, enjoy a great show, enjoy great food, and really just enjoy their family and have a great time," Stutsman said.

Tickets for the upcoming shows are expected to go on sale soon, and you can contact the box office to reserve those tickets. They say prices will be similar to previous years.

