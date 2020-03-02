New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Niles

A new marijuana dispensary is now open for business in Niles.

Green stem Provisioning on South 11th Street used to be a Quick Lube. But now it's a state-of-the-art, family-owned dispensary.

The opening comes nearly six weeks after ReLeaf Center opened shop in the city.

"We got our permit from the city last March, and we were granted a state pre-qualification last January," owner George Lynch said. "We started building this facility at the end of August, early September. So, yeah, it's taken quite a bit of time to get it up and running."

Green Stem is the third medical marijuana dispensary to open in Berrien County. The other two are Zen Leaf in Buchanan and Med Leaf in Hartford.

The other dispensary in Niles, ReLeaf Center, is currently the only dispensary in Berrien County that allows recreational and medical sales, but Green Stem plans to expand to recreational sales in April.

