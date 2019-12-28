New mayors for Michigan City, Elkhart sworn in

Michigan City and Elkhart swore in its soon-to-be new mayors Saturday.

Michigan City native Duane Parry is ready to be mayor.

“Whether you identify yourself politically as Democrat, Republican, Independent or Libertarian…we must pull together if we are going to thrive not just survive,” Parry said.

Parry shared some of his goals while in office.

“Upgrade infrastructure throughout the entire city…bring living wage jobs to Michigan City,” Parry said.

Parry beat Incumbent Democrat Ron Meer by 76 votes in the election.

Meer fought to keep his spot after criminal charges were filed against him alleging intimidation and official misconduct.

Parry will be the first Republican mayor in 45 years.

“I will do my very best to earn your trust and respect, and make you proud,” Parry said.

Meanwhile in Elkhart, a night to remember for Democrat Rod Roberson, who took the oath of office Saturday as well.

Roberson beat Republican Dave Miller with 56 percent of the vote, which was a historic victory, as he becomes Elkhart's first African American mayor.

“There were Latino's…African Americans that were really involved in our candidacy. Anyone that put a sign in their yard, stand up. Anybody that said anything to anybody that they wanted to elect Rod Roberson, stand up,” Roberson said.

He said his goal is to make Elkhart more united, and said it is not about politics, but rather service.

“That’s why I've always talked about public service as being the number one thing we could ever do. If we serve each other, we will always love each other…My leadership style is exactly that. The reason why I am trying to choose the right people is so we can transform politics into public service. As you can see tonight, there were Republicans and Democrats here and people who feel as though there is some hope that is being generated in the city. We need to transcend that hope into actions,” Roberson said.

Both candidates will start their positions as mayor on January 1.

