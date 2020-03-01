New marijuana dispensary to open in Niles Monday



A new marijuana dispensary is set to open in Niles Monday.

Green Stem Provisioning, located at 1140 S. 11 Street, used to be a Quick Lube and now stands as a state of the art, family owned dispensary.

The cannabis retailer’s first month of sales will be for medical marijuana only. However, owners plan to expand to recreational marijuana starting in April but that’s not all.

“Bringing new families in, a higher education pool just for employment and local employment, that is what we’re really looking forward to. We’ve already had over 150 applications turned in that we are still sifting through because we are going to be hiring soon,” owner of Green Stem Katie Lynch Lindgrem says.

Green stem will be the second marijuana dispensary to open in Niles, Michigan when they their doors Monday at 10 a.m.