New-look Stonehenge Golf Course reopens

A Winona Lake golf course is back open after it closed its doors this past fall.

The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation wrote a letter of intent to purchase Stonehenge Golf Course, and now, it's back under new management and with new tools: They purchased 40 new golf carts with Bluetooth speakers and GPS monitors.

The course is also in top shape, and a new pub is open inside the facility with craft beers.

The director of golf operations says each hole is unique and that a day on the course is an experience.

"You want the whole day to be an experience and not just fighting out for a super score on the golf course," Director of Golf Operations Danny Hepler said. "Just like me when I go bowling, my expectations are not very high, so I go in there to enjoy myself. I think if people take that attitude with golf, then they're going to enjoy the game a lot more.

The golf course has hosted professional golf tournaments in the past, and they plan to host more in the future.

Grace College will host a tournament at Stonehenge in the fall.

