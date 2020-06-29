New laws in Michigan and Indiana take effect July 1

The calendar hits July on Wednesday, which means several new laws will go into effect in Michiana.

The minimum age to buy nicotine products in Indiana will officially change from 18 to 21.

This means retailers are prohibited from selling cigarettes, e-liquids, and e-cigarettes to anyone under 21.

The new law also doubles fines for selling nicotine products to underage users.

Meanwhile, Indiana drivers will no longer be able to hold a cellphone while driving, joining more than 20 other states in becoming hands free at the wheel.

It's all in an effort to curb distracted driving.

However, there are ways to use your phone without breaking the law, such as pairing it with Bluetooth or using a single earphone when talking on the phone.

In Michigan, drivers will have to wrap their heads around major updates to the state's auto insurance policies, ushered into law last year as part of a compromise between the Republican-led legislature and Governor Whitmer.

For the first time, drivers will have the option to choose a level of personal injury protection, or PIP coverage, weighing the possible risks that come with that choice if they're involved in an accident.

