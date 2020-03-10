New interest in restaurant space next to Morris Performing Arts Center

A new team of high caliber professionals is stepping up to the ‘plate’ to occupy some important restaurant space in downtown South Bend.

The team notes that the Morris Center for the Performing Arts is on a recording setting pace to host nearly 100 shows this year, yet the restaurant space right next door sits locked and vacant.

The last restaurant to operate there was Tapastrie which closed in mid-January.

“The idea is kind of to come in there and to give it a little more relaxed feeling,” Austin Cabello told members of the Riverfront License Application Review Committee this morning. “A feeling kind of where everyone's welcome.”

Efforts are underway to obtain a liquor license for a new business that would feature southern fare in the storefront just to the south of the Morris.

The establishment would be named Fatbird and would tentatively feature things like Po-boy sandwiches, fried chicken, and sides like red beans and rice and jambalaya.

The partners in Haunt of Hounds LLC have 55 combined years of restaurant experience and helped launch the likes of Fiddler’s Hearth, Uptown Kitchen and Crooked Ewe.

Meantime, there was nothing ‘dainty’ about what was going on today in the former Dainty Maid bakery building in the 200 block of South Michigan Street.

Crews there were pouring a new concrete floor that will eventually be occupied by a restaurant called Baker & Rose which is in the process of obtaining its own liquor license.

“We’re a breakfast and lunch place. We primarily operated on weekdays in our original location, but I think having the liquor license will let us expand into weekends, do more of a full service, a brunch service on weekends,” said Kevin Lawler. “We'll also have the opportunity to do public dinners and events things like that.”

Specific timetables for the restaurant openings were not available today.

There are now a total of 18 businesses operating in South Bend with a riverfront liquor license.