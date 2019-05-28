New high rise with grocery store hits road block

The construction of a new high rise apartment complex in downtown South Bend that promises a unique amenity to benefit everyone has hit a road block

Construction is underway for a 175-foot high rise next to the Commerce Center featuring 144 apartments, retail space and a grocery store.

The grocery store was initially supposed to be a Martin's but since the company was sold to SpartanNash that's now up in the air.

Developer Dave Mathews met with the common council's community investment committee Tuesday to talk about what's next.

“It’s a bit different and right now we're just now we're just in the conversation stages,” Mathews said. “If a regional or national grocer shows up and signs the lease, as a developer that's way easier. We've made a commitment to provide a grocery store and pharmacy that we will deliver on. So today's conversation was talking about what other options do we have if we have to do that locally if we can't convince a national or regional chain to move in.”

Mathews says no matter what there will be a grocery store in the complex.

The city could revoke $5 million in TIF funds, with an additional $2.5 million, if Matthews doesn't deliver on the grocery store.

