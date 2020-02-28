New findings in Eric Logan case to be made public in news conference

The special prosecutor in a deadly shooting involving an officer that happened in South Bend in June 2019 will share his findings in a public news conference scheduled for next Friday.

On June 16, 2019, former South Bend Police Sergeant Ryan O'Neill shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan.

O'Neill says Logan approached him with a knife outside Central High Apartments.

O'Neill did not have his body camera on at the time.

The conference will take place next Friday, March 6 in front of the County-City Building in South Bend.

