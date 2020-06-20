Court documents reveal new details in June 13 South Bend Shooting

16 News Now is learning more about a South Bend shooting on June 13 that took the life of 17-year-old Allen Williams.

Kristy Hawkins

The incident happened around 4 a.m. near the 3400 block of Curtiss Drive.

According to an affidavit, when officers arrived, they found Williams unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital.

A few days later, 38-year-old Kristy Hawkins of South Bend was arrested and later charged with murder.

Investigators said there had been a gathering in the parking lot that night. In attendance: Williams, his cousins and Hawkins.

Witnesses stated that before the shooting, Hawkins had gotten into an argument with another female. Hawkins then reportedly went to her car and came back with a handgun, before firing it multiple times, striking Williams.

In the affidavit, investigators said Hawkins admitted to firing her handgun, later telling authorities that at one point she felt "threatened by the crowd, who were accusing her of being part of racial unrest in the country."

According to the affidavit, Hawkins went on to say that that is when she "retrieved her handgun from the car...firing it just once in the air, and then lost control of her handgun as it flew out of her hand."

Hawkins claimed that others then fired weapons.

After collecting key evidence, however, authorities said there was only one handgun at that gathering, and it was fired multiple times.

Hawkins then said she saw Williams on the ground and thought he was having a seizure and crawled over to him.

Witnesses, however, debunked that claim.

In addition to murder, Hawkins faces a firearm enhancement charge.

Hawkins is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail with no bail and is due in court on Monday at 1 p.m.

Stay with 16 News Now on this breaking story.

