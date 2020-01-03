New details into events that led up to biker club shooting in South Bend

There's new information on the events leading up to a shooting at the Savage Guardians biker club early New Year's Day.

The founder of the club was here when the shooting happened, and he said it was senseless.

He said it all started when an individual wasn't allowed inside the private club.

He says that's when the shooter opened fire on the building, striking two people inside, one of them being Carrie Jamerson.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide unit says Jamerson is still at the hospital in critical condition, as of Friday afternoon.

The club founder says there was security keeping the shooter from going inside, but there was not much they could do to stop the bullets from entering the building.

“Security is definitely going to tighten up and I'm going to get more cameras added. Like I said, security was tight. Sometimes you can't help what happens outside your reach. Outside--I can't really control what happens out here but I try my best to make sure everything in this building is air tight,” he said.

The Metro Homicide Unit says that they're currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing security camera footage from surrounding businesses to try and find a suspect.

We'll continue to update you on the investigation as details become available.

