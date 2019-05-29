Unique dementia care center to open in Elkhart

Every 65 seconds, someone is diagnosed with dementia.

This is why a new unique living facility is creating a better home for those in need.

Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, located at 28070 C.R. 24 West in Elkhart, will open its doors next week.

The living community is a place where residents will feel like they're in their own home, with beautiful rooms and living spaces, along with a large atrium that feels like you're outside.

The living wisdom center fulfills a need in Michiana, said CEO Patrick Pingle.

"There's a tsunami coming,” Pingle said. “There’s a need that's being undeserved right now and it's only going to get worse.”

The living wisdom center is a non-profit that relies on the support from the community. They will be hosting some fundraisers coming up, including the Memories Matter Golf Classic on June 10th and the Living Center Opening Gala on June 29th.

For more information on Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community or their fundraisers, click here .

