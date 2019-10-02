New data ranks most popular Halloween candy in Indiana and Michigan

For those who aren't into Halloween costumes, horror movies, or haunted houses, there is always the comfort of Halloween candy… but which type is most popular in the Hoosier state?

New research has that answer after over 2,000 people were surveyed in neighborhoods across the country and Google search data was analyzed.

M&Ms were ranked as the top candy in Indiana, according to bid-on-equipment.com.

In Michigan, the most popular candy is Reese's peanut butter cups. They were one of 11 states that loved the chocolate and peanut butter classic.

Our neighbors in Illinois put Jolly Ranchers as their top choice, while Ohio residents said the Mars bar was their favorite.

Major metropolitan cities had more specific results. In Chicago, trick-or-treaters are most likely to be handed a Kit-Kat bar. In Indianapolis, Life Savers was found to be the most popular Halloween candy option.

bid-on-equipment.com also found that the average household spends over $25 on candy. Parents buying candy tend to spend even more—over $35.