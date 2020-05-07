New coronavirus testing site opening in Benton Harbor

A new coronavirus testing site will open Friday in Benton Harbor.

It will be located in the parking lot of the Walmart at 1400 Mall Drive.

The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. as long as the weather permits.

Testing is for adults who meet guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with COVID-19 symptoms.

To find out if you qualify, and to schedule an appointment, visit www.myquestcovidtest.com.