Bus safety billboard campaign underway in Rochester as kids return to school

As students started their first day of school in Rochester Monday, three new colorful billboards in the community send an important message: Never again, never forgotten.

“They would be proud of this,” said Brittany Ingle, the mother of three children killed in a bus stop tragedy last fall.

The children pictured on the billboards are the children behind the new MAXSTRONG School Bus Safety Act that took effect in July.

Alivia Stahl and her twin brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, were killed last year at their Fulton County school bus stop.

“I am a mother of four, and to go back and only enroll one child for school … it's hard,” Brittany Ingle said.

That’s why she wants drivers to be aware of school buses.

“With the new school year and a new law, I thought I would put these up to give everybody the awareness that, hey, these buses are back on these roads, and you need to watch for them,” she said.

The new rules are tough.

“If you pass a school bus arm while it’s extended, it’s a Class A misdemeanor,” Indiana State Police Lt. Brad Weaver said. “If it’s extended and it causes injury, it’s a Level 6 felony. And if it’s extended and causes death, it’s a Level 5 felony. In addition to that, the first violation can result in a suspension of your driving privileges for 90 days. And a second violation can result in a year suspension.”

“I want to save lives,” Brittany Ingle said. “This isn't going to bring my kids back. But you know what, it creates an amazing legacy for them.”

A legacy that is MAXSTRONG.

The family would like to see more safety billboards put up around northern Indiana. They are raising money through MAXSTRONG bracelet sales and donations to their MAXSTRONG Foundation website.

You can also purchase the bracelets at Felke Florist, Granny's restaurant in Plymouth and the Rochester Public Library.

