New apartments in Elkhart to help homeless

New apartments are coming to Elkhart to help people experiencing homelessness.

"We're breaking ground on Benham Avenue Apartments here in Elkhart. This is a permanent supportive housing project that we're doing in partnership with Oaklawn, a local mental health provider,” said Chris Kingsley, president and CEO at Lacasa, Inc.

The goal is to address a problem that exists all over the country, including Elkhart: homelessness.

"This is going to focus on people that have various types of addiction issues, homelessness, in need of various supportive services that we can provide in-house,” Elkhart Mayor Time Neese said.

The new apartments will be located at 2745 Benham Ave. and include 11 one-bedroom units, a community room and a laundry room.

More importantly, though, it is permanent supportive housing, which means people will have access to affordable housing while also receiving the health care and supportive services they need.

"The reality of being able to help them find a home, have the services they need to maintain that home, to keep stable in their mental health or to be able to live in a sober environment as much as possible helps them then stay stable, and then go out and find jobs and do the things that we all want to do,” Oaklawn chief clinical officer Benita Schrock said.

The project will be funded by the Indiana Housing Community Development Authority through their HOME program.

IHCDA Deputy Executive Director Matt Rayburn said he hopes to see more projects like this one that help put an end to homelessness.

"While this project will make a huge impact, we know we have more ways to go to continue ending homelessness in this community,” Rayburn said.

Construction of the Benham Avenue Apartments is expected to be completed by the spring of 2020.

