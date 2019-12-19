New apartment complex at Mishawaka's Beutter Park is finished

There’s nothing run-of-the-mill about the Mill at Ironworks Plaza.

The Mill is a new $45 million apartment complex that is right next door to Beutter Park in Mishawaka.

The complex is said to be a first-of-its-kind for the area due to the many amenities offered.

There are a total of 232 apartments at The Mill. With four stories and 29 different floor plans, it is not a place for the indecisive.

However, once you do make up your mind: “Nowadays, it’s 2020 almost, you can even have your groceries delivered, you don't ever have to leave,” property manager Erica Stethem joked.

Paying the rent gets you into the 24-hour fitness center with online, on-demand fitness classes.

There’s a dedicated room for do-it-yourself or art projects called the “Maker’s Room.”

There’s a gaming lounge with a pool table and a commons area complete with kitchen where tenants can entertain large groups.

There’s a pet spa with two dog washing tubs and a grooming area.

Then there’s the courtyard.

“We have the putting green in our courtyard, the saltwater resort-style pool. We have four grilling stations, three fireplaces, a putting green, and then just a green yard [of artificial turf] where we have yard games and stuff like that in the summer,” Stethem said.

Aside from a few finishing touches, the construction is done. The first tenants moved in mid-September.

A close-knit, luxury lifestyle that is much more common in big cities has arrived in Mishawaka.

“We do three to four resident events every month. We want to make sure that we are creating a huge sense of community,” Stethem explained. “So, like, tonight we're doing our Christmas party. So, we will have some contests, we'll have a couple giveaways.”

Stethem says next month, Mill tenants will be invited to a wine and canvas event in the Marker’s Room.

“It's not just an apartment home, it is a lifestyle,” she said.

Rent at The Mill ranges from $920 a month for a studio up to $2,950 for the largest units.

