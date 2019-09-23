New and improved animal shelter comes to Kosciusko County

The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County has a new home with updated facilities to serve the county and shelter their dogs and cats.

16 News Now got an exclusive look at the new shelter Monday.

"It’s really hard to put it into words. It's elation, just sheer elation that we can finally serve these animals the way they deserve to be served,” AWL Executive Director Katey Wilks Zemen said.

At first glance, it doesn't look like your typical shelter.

"I would say the most unique is utilizing a silo as a free-roaming cat area,” Wilks Zemen said.

The silo is where the cats are housed. It’s equipped with a large cat tree on which cats can to play.

The new $2.8 million digs for the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County is a big step up from the old facility.

"Exceptionally dilapidated, it’s really at a point where it’s not fit to house animals," Wilks Zemen said of the old facility.

Now, they're at the tail end of the transition, and the focus of the new building is to keep animals happy and healthy.

"The battles that we've constantly fought to keep our animals healthy are now no longer going to exist, because it is a state-of-the-art building. It does have five separate HVAC systems to prevent the spread of illness,” Wilks Zemen said.

The shelter doubles the county's capacity to house dogs and cats, and has some new additions like an animal education center.

"If someone has an animal and they're like, 'We can't get them to stop jumping, we don't know what to do. Our neighbors are having issues with it.' OK, we have these training programs come on in and we can teach them how to train their animal,” Wilks Zemen said.

The shelter has 17 employees total, with much more space to work in order to serve a growing need in Kosciusko County.

"We have cried I don't know how many times of happy tears,” Wilks Zemen said. "The city of Warsaw, as well as Kosciusko County, is an extremely unique place with so many things that they can provide families, and this facility can just accentuate that."

Of that $2.8 million price tag, the shelter still is looking to fund around $700,000 through donations but has been able to complete the building through working with a local bank.

The shelter will officially open Oct. 1.

