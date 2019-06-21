New affordable housing options now available year-round in Culver

Year-round affordable housing is now available in Culver.

The Town of Culver celebrate the completion of Sand Hill Farm housing development with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour of the new apartments.

After receiving a grant to help bring in more affordable housing, the Culver community is celebrating the grand opening of its new Sand Hill Farm apartments.

The town of Culver has always struggled to be a year-round town, especially because most of its employees cannot afford to live there.

“Housing is fairly expensive in the Culver. Generally, it’s a resort community and it always has been, so there’s a lot of pressure for regular people – it’s difficult for regular people to find affordable homes and live in this community,” Culver Academies instructor Chris Klein said.

On Thursday, the grand opening of a new affordable housing development gave new life to the community.

Sand Hill Farm is located at 511 Cavalier Drive and includes 24 units that include a mix of one, two and three bedrooms. Each unit holds a 12-month lease at an average cost of $850, which is almost impossible to find in Culver.

“It’s going to help our local businesses and our local schools, which is exactly what we need,” Amber Cowell said.

Sandhill Farm is supported by $270,000 in Regional Cities funding. The town and Culver Redevelopment Commission also contributed approximately $350,000 in funding to support public infrastructure, including street, water, sewer and storm work.

“[We're] trying to expand what the offerings are in Culver so that those businesses can do well, our community can grow and the people that want to live here can live here,” Town Manager Johnathan Leist said.

The development offers support to significant area employers like Culver Academies, acpi Wood Products and Culver Public Schools. As these operations have continued to grow, the need for year-round workforce housing has increased.

“Teachers at Culver Community Schools, Culver Academies, which happens to be the largest employer in Marshall County, now have an option to live locally. They can walk to work, bike to work, and that is huge for this community,” Klein said.

This is just Phase 1, Leist says. The next phases will include adding 48 more units, which will break ground next month.

For more information or to submit an application, contact Linsay at Oak Crest Realty via davegoebel@remax.net or by calling 574-936-7616. You can also visit the Sand Hill Farm website.

