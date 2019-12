Rick Orta and Jasmine Flickner joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to promote New Year's Eve at Tippecanoe Place!

There'll be a prime rib buffet preceding the New Year's Eve Gala. Buffet tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for children. Tickets to the gala are $35.

The festivities start at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night. To reserve your spot, just head to their website.