New Superintendent named for Concord Community Schools

A new superintendent is named to help lead the charge at Concord Community Schools.

On Monday, the school board unanimously voted to have Dan Funston become the new superintendent starting July 1, 2020.

Board members say they selected Funston based on his extensive instructional leadership roles across all grade levels, strength in collaboration and focus on increasing student learning and achievement.

"I am honored to have been chosen as the new superintendent of Concord Community Schools and look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, parents and greater Concord community," Funston says. "I’m committed to providing all students with an exceptional educational experience and look forward to working alongside Concord’s talented staff to support student learning."

For the past four years he's served as Superintendent for Concord Community Schools, in Concord, Michigan.

He's also served as a teacher, principal, and district administrator in several school districts, such as Northern Wells Community Schools, John Glenn School Corporation, and Plymouth Community Schools.

He's also worked as Director of eLearning for Five-Star Technology Solutions.