New S.R. 23 commercial development underway

What do you do for an encore?

An investment firm that is co-developing a five-story office building in downtown South Bend is now a partner in a new project in Granger.

The construction at Mirador 23 is just getting underway with site work.

Norris Equity Partners has teamed up with Legacy Contracting. The Mirador will have space for nine to 12 tenants off State Road 23, just east of the Mishawaka city limits and some four-tenths of a mile east of Martin’s Super Market.

“The space under roof is about 25,000 [square feet] and everything is on the main floor beside the corner unit. Corner units, we've got a two-story unit on that section with a great view,” Legacy‘s Dustin Brown said. “We're really not going after retail, which is what you see in the area quite a bit. Really, what we're going after is professional office space and medical suite build-out.”

Brown says the project price tag is expected to be in the $4 to $5 million range.

The Mirador is expected to be ready for occupancy this summer.

Brown says that Mirador means "tower" Spanish.

The development will have a two-story tower looking to the south of the property, where a pond is located.

