New SCM superintendent excited to kick off school year

Mishawaka students headed back to the class room Wednesday to kick off another school year.

Students were greeted with an exciting change - a new supertinedent.

Wayne Barker comes from Fort Wayne where he served as superintendent of Bluffton-Harrison schools.

Wayne says he's excited to make Mishawaka his new home, and he can't wait to create connections with students.

"Every student needs to have a relationship with an adult here and we need to make sure we're reaching out to them and providing that sense of belonging to them,” said Barker. “So that will be initially what we want to do here at our first few days."

Wayne says he's working on long-term goals for the schools, but right now he just wants to get to know teachers and students and kick off a great school year.

