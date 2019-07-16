New SBN facility means access to commercial international flights

Soon, travelers could catch a commercial international flight out of South Bend.

On Tuesday, the South Bend International Airport unveiled its Federal Inspection Service facility, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers can clear passengers.

The airport has been able to receive 132 international charter flights since 2017, but it can now also receive commercial and freight as well.

It was the final step for the airport to truly become international, and local leaders say it will benefit the region.

"We hope, given our proximity to places like Chicago – which is really busy and has a lot of traffic – perhaps they come here and clear customs, because the volume isn't quite as much as it is at an O'Hare, so it could mean some additional traffic here for our area," South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Rea said.

The first international commercial flight to land at the airport Tuesday had some very special passengers. The Liverpool Football Club landed Tuesday morning to begin training for their match on Friday at Notre Dame Stadium.

