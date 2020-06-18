New Quinnipiac polls show Biden with lead in presidential race

If the election for president were being held today, former vice president Joe Biden would receive 49% of the vote and President Trump would receive 41%, according to a new national poll of registered voters released today by Quinnipiac University.

When asked who would do a better job handling various issues, Biden leads in four of them, while President Trump leads Biden only on handling the economy at 51% to 46%.

On handling a crisis, Biden leads 54% to 43%.

On the coronavirus response, Biden leads 54% to 41%.

On health care, Biden leads 55% to 41%.

On race relations, Biden leads 58% to 36%.

