New Pumpkin House attraction added to Fernwood Botanical Garden

The Fernwood Botanical Garden in Niles is celebrating the "Year of the Pumpkin".

The National Garden Bureau says 2019 is the Year of the Pumpkin, and Fernwood has created a life-sized structure to get people excited about the season.

Their new Pumpkin House is a garden attraction that can be used as a backdrop for photos and is free with Fernwood admission.

The Pumpkin House was funded by the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation to attract new visitors to Fernwood and offer something unique for the community.

Fernwood Botanical Garden, along with its Pumpkin House, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Sundays 12 to 6 p.m. in October.