New Prairie Middle School on lockout after threat

New Prairie Middle School is on a lockout after a student received a text message that "included a direct threat to the safety and security" of the school.

Additional law enforcement personnel, along with LaPorte County Sheriff's Office deputies, are present in all the buildings within the New Prairie United School Corporation.

Dismissal is expected to be slower than usual as the threat continues to be investigated.

From LaPorte County E911 on Facebook:

Last night, a New Prairie Middle School student received a text message from a number the student did not recognize. The text included a direct threat to the safety and security of the middle school.

Midday today, the content of the text began to circulate amongst the students. A school official eventually was made aware of this threat. As a result, the New Prairie United School Corporation (NPUSC) Administration opted to place the middle school on a “lockout”.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the threat. Additional law enforcement personnel, along with LCSO deputies, are present in all the buildings within the NPUSC.

A systemic dismissal at the middle school will occur this afternoon as this threat continues to be investigated. It’s anticipated the dismissal process will be slower than normal as the students are reunited with their parents or board their bus home.

The LCSO and NPUSC ask for your patience while the threat is investigated and during today’s dismissal.

Please keep your calls to the center to a minimum. We will update when the lockdown has ended.

Thank you

