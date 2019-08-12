New Mich. superintendent supports Benton Harbor HS staying open

Michigan's top school official is in support of keeping Benton Harbor High School open.

State Superintendent Michael Rice believes closing the school is not necessary, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Rice says that as a state, Michigan needs to work on strengthening Benton Harbor's academics and finances. Rice started his position as state superintendent on Aug. 1.

His support comes after the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan delivered a six-page letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office outlining its support of district efforts to remain open and free of state control.

The future of the high school has hung in the balance since May 24, when the governor's office proposed closing the school so district officials could focus on improving student achievement and reducing the district's debt.

