New K-9 deputy introduced in Kosciusko County

K-9 "Besz" is the newest four-legged deputy in Kosciusko County.

Ladies and gentlemen, Sheriff Dukes would like to introduce you to our newest four-legged female deputy, Besz.

Born in Ukraine in May of 2018, K9 Besz, a Belgian Malinois, is now assigned to Deputy Craig Summers.

K9 Besz and Deputy Summers will start training at Vohne Liche Kennels on Monday. After the six week training period, K9 Besz and Deputy Summers will be dual-purpose certified; which encompasses patrol and narcotic detection.



