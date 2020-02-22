New Jersey governor reveals likely cancerous kidney tumor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he has what is probably a cancerous tumor on his kidney and will undergo surgery next month to remove it.

His office said Saturday that doctors won’t be able to tell for sure until the surgery.

Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors found the tumor early and are confident of being able to eradicate it.

He says he doesn’t anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.

The 62-year-old Democrat said in a tweet that “over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words ‘you have cancer’ this year, so I’m far from alone here."

